Record breaking year at Red River Valley Fair

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This year’s Red River Valley Fair proved to be a huge success.

It was their best year yet with 147, 200 people showing up.

The 10-day event brought in big names for their grandstand acts including Jelly Roll, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Shinedown and Flo Rida.

The fair wrapped up last night with Country Singer Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line performing.

Sunday’s gate admission proceeds are being donated to the families affected by the tragedy on Friday.