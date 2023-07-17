Woman Seriously Injured In Golf Cart Crash

MAPLETON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) – A Fargo woman was seriously injured and a woman from Mapleton is facing charges after a golf cart crash in Mapleton Saturday night.

According to the Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Erin Brosseau was making a turn from Sunset Drive onto Sunrise Drive when Ashley Tangedal, 37, was ejected from the golf cart. The crash happened shortly after 8 p.m.

Tangedal was taken to the hospital by Sanford AirMed.

Brousseau was arrested for Criminal Vehicular Injury and booked into the Cass County Jail.

Neither woman was wearing a seatbelt.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Mapleton Quick Response Unit, FM Ambulance, and Highway Patrol also assisted at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.