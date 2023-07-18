Suspect In Gruesome Workplace Murder at Digi-Key Is Indicted

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — The man accused in a gruesome workplace killing at Digi-Key in Thief River Falls is indicted by a grand jury.

32-year-old Jorge Benitez-Estremera has been indicted on first degree murder premeditated and second degree murder intent.

Estremera is charged in the fatal beating death of 61-year-old Steven Opdahl of Oklee in the designated smoking area outside of Digi-Key on May 9th.

Surveillance video captured the deadly attack.

Estremera admitted in an interview with officers to assaulting a person he did not know but who he believed to be “contaminated and needed to be taken out of the system.”

In a statement after the attack, Digi-Key said Benitez-Estremera never worked for the company in any capacity, either directly or through a contractor.

He also never sought, nor gained access into the facility.

Estremera faces up to life in prison if convicted.