Man Presumed Dangerous Escapes From James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who is presumed dangerous has escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown.

Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Nathan Lang who was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

He was last seen around midnight driving on the Frontage Road near Exit 256 in Jamestown.

Lang is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North

Dakota license plate 320 AAT.

Lang has a tattoo on each bicep.

Authorities say he has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo.

If you spot Lang or the vehicle, call 911.