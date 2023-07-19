Man Presumed Dangerous Escapes From James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) — A man who is presumed dangerous has escaped from the James River Minimum Unit in Jamestown.
Authorities are looking for 39-year-old Nathan Lang who was serving a sentence for theft of property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He was last seen around midnight driving on the Frontage Road near Exit 256 in Jamestown.
Lang is possibly driving a stolen white 2021 Ram 3500 pickup with North
Dakota license plate 320 AAT.
Lang has a tattoo on each bicep.
Authorities say he has contacts in Bismarck and in Fargo.
If you spot Lang or the vehicle, call 911.