Wrigley releases new details regarding last Friday’s deadly shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In his most detailed update yet, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley released more details into the investigation of last week’s shooting that killed FPD officer Jake Wallin and the 37-year-old suspect, Mohamed Barakat.

Wrigley says he believes the violence we saw last Friday could have been part of a bigger attack.

Although Barakat had little to no online presence, he searched the internet for things like “explosive ammo” and what crowded events were going on in our area.

“Going through all of the mass shooting events around the country, picking up what he could… on the last search… on the last night… quote “Thousands enjoy first day Downtown Fargo Streetfair.” said Wrigley.

It all began as police were doing a routine investigation on a fender bender heading south on 25th street.

Barakat, now known as heavily armed, opened fire on these officers before they could even react.

Wrigley says the officers that were hit fell in quick succession, leaving behind officer Zach Robinson.

“Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson was indeed, the last man standing. Calling it in, “shots fired, shots fired” knowing he’s the last officer.” said Wrigley.

As for a motive, Wrigley said Barakat was obviously driven by hate and wanting to kill, he wasn’t completely sure about which group or individual the hate was towards.

On the day of the attack, Barakat brought a suitcase filled with weapons and more than 1,800 rounds of ammunition to his car and set off on his way.

During the attack Mohamad Barakat used a “binary trigger” that let him fire rapid shots which Wrigley said sounded like an automatic weapon because of how rapid the shots were.



Wrigley said the .223-caliber rifle’s shots were so rapid that the officers had no time to even reach for their holstered guns. “Pull round, let it go. Pull round, let go round. Everything you hit you’ll hit twice because you’ve got binary trigger. It is rapid, ratatatat.” said Wrigley.

In what Wrigley called an absolute ambush, Barakat, a briefly trained emergency responder, killed Officer Jake Wallin who was so new that he was still undergoing field training.

As Barakat turned to shoot at civilian Karlee Koswick , who was involved in the traffic collision, Officer Robinson moved in.

Wrigley explains Robinson came around the vehicle and gave one last command to Barakat to put down the gun before shooting him.

Wrigley says Robinson’s use of deadly force is justified.

“I don’t know if there’s a more lonely human being on this planet than officer Zach Robinson closing in on that scene he’s got three officers down, he’s got a civilian who has been shot. He’s got a guy he’s closing in on that he’s hoping like hell is the only shooter out here.” said Wrigley.

After the attack, investigators found a homemade hand grenade, more firearms, gasoline canisters, and a vest filled with loaded magazines.