Fallen Fargo Officer Wallin remembered as a hero

A funeral was held in Pequot Lakes, Minn.

Funeral for fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin in Pequot Lakes, Minn. Max Mueller (KVRR)

DSC_6119

DSC_6178

DSC_6152

DSC_6173

DSC_6240



DSC_5548

DSC_6313

DSC_5539

DSC_6267

DSC_6274



DSC_6285

DSC_6376

DSC_6391

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – It was a quiet and somber Saturday across North Dakota and Minnesota. As a funeral procession left Fargo, ND, and made it’s way to Pequot Lakes, Minn., in honor and remembrance of fallen Fargo Officer Jake Wallin.

“May they and everyone take solace in the knowledge that your action’s saved lives and will forever be remembered as making a difference.”

The funeral was held at Pequot Lakes High School, with hundreds of law enforcement members attending the service. Along the route, many people lined the path in honor of the 23-year-old. Wallin died on July 14 after he was shot and killed by 37-year-old, Mohamad Barakat.

“Been remarkable. A lot of people here to pay respects to a hero.” said Josh Watson, a Pequot Lakes resident.

Officer Wallin is being remembered as a hero for his actions that day. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said Wallin paid the ultimate sacrifice. Citing the bodycam footage showing Wallin’s heroism.

“As this rifle wielding suspect fired rounds. Striking Officer Dotas and Hawes, Jake hurried to create distance intuitively just like he would have done in the military,” said Chief Zibolski. “Just like he was trained at the police department. At the same time, pulled his gun out and was taking aim at the suspect and he was fatally struck. His final act of valor was to selflessly face the shooter and attempt to neutralize him to save others.”

The streets of Pequot Lakes were quiet throughout the procession and while the funeral was being held. All that could be heard were the cars, buses and horses that were there for Officer Wallin.

During the service, people spoke about Wallin and what he meant to them. For the Pequot Lakes area, the Wallin family is well known. The residents are hurt by what happened that day.

“Wrapping their arms around a community. Wallins are from the area and we want them know that we’re here for them.” said Watson.

It has been hard for many across the region. It continues to be an ongoing investigation by the North Dakota BCI and the FBI. As ND’s State Attorney put it, if the officers weren’t there on July 14 there could have been a mass shooting carried out by Barakat.

Officer Wallin was honored with the Fargo Police Department’s Purple Heart Award and the Medal of Honor.

“Jake, you’re a true hero. Rest easy brother.” said Chief Zibolski.

A public service is being held on Wednesday at the Scheels Arena in Fargo to honor Officer Wallin’s life.