Police release picture of man whose body was found in Sheyenne River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police release pictures of a man whose body was found in the Sheyenne River earlier this week.

The man’s body was recovered around noon Monday, and authorities are trying to identify who he was. He’s described as white, about 30 to 40-years-old, with dark short hair and a beard. He was between 5’8″ and 5’10” and weighed about 200 pounds. He was wearing only blue jeans and socks.

Chief Phil Hatcher said the man was last seen near Main Street and 8th Avenue SW walking to the east around 1:15 p.m last Saturday.

Hatcher said there is no initial evidence of a crime in the death. The body has been sent to a medical examiner for an autopsy.