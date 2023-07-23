Calling Officer Robinson a “Hero”, Woman Starts GoFundMe To Honor His Actions

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A woman wants to honor Fargo Police Officer Zach Robinson and she has started a GoFundMe to do it.

Rebecca Folden calls Robinson a hero and says he saved Fargo from a mass shooting event.

He is the officer who shot and killed 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat after he ambushed officers attending to a crash on Friday, July 14 on 25th Street south.

Inside his vehicle were 1,800 rounds of ammunition, multiple guns and explosives.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley says Barakat’s last searches online included an article about thousands of people being at the Downtown Fargo Street Fair.

Folden says Robinson “needs honor and support from his community” and says we are “indebted to him for keeping us and our loved ones safe.”

Thirty-four hundred has already been raised with a goal of $10,000.

