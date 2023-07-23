Image and Public Tips Help Valley City Police Identify Man Pulled from River

VALLEY CITY, N.D. — This image from a security camera at a Valley City business has helped police learn his identity.

They got several tips from the public.

The man’s body was pulled from the Sheyenne River last Monday and police tried to learn his identity for days.

Police Chief Phil Hatcher says his name will be released once family members have been contacted.

The official cause of death could take weeks but no foul play is suspected.