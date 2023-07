Alice Man Hospitalized After Accidental Firearm Discharge

CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man in rural Alice, North Dakota is injured after accidentally firing a gun.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office says 79-year-old Edward Roth suffered a non-life-threatening injury from an accidental firearm discharge early Sunday evening.

Roth was taken by Sanford Airmed to be treated at the hospital.

His condition is not known.