City of Moorhead adds steps for people to get solar panels

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The city of Moorhead has added more steps for homeowners and others to get solar panels. According to the city, there have been at least six applications this year.

“We’re trying to protect the public,” said Robin Huston, the city planner and zoning administrator. “A lot of people don’t realize it’s just an east connection for your solar panels to be connected to your electrical system on your home.”

Electricity is connected through Moorhead Public Service.

Since July 1, anyone looking to add the panels will now have to contact the city’s planning and zoning and complete a generation agreement with Moorhead Public Service.

You will also need to get a state of Minnesota Electrical Permit and get a Moorhead building permit before starting the project.