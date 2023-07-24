Fire At Crooked Pint Ale House In Grand Forks

Firefighters responded to the Crooked Pint Ale House around 10:45 Sunday night

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A restaurant catches fire overnight in Grand Forks.

Firefighters responded to the Crooked Pint Ale House around 10:45 Sunday night.

There was a report of a fire alarm and smoke coming from the back of the building.

They found a fire that started in a storage area between the top of the coolers and the ceiling.

A fire suppression system turned on, which kept the fire small.

Firefighters quickly put it out.

The restaurant has some fire damage, but there’s smoke damage throughout the building.

It will stay closed until the damage can be cleaned up and fixed.