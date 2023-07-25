Man Involved in Fatal Drive-by Shooting in Fargo in 2020 Pleads Guilty
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A change of plea for a Fargo man charged in a fatal drive-by shooting in 2020.
Joshua Brooks pleaded guilty to accomplice to murder in Cass County District Court.
A second charge of accomplice to aggravated assault was dropped.
According to court documents, Santino Marial was shot and killed in August 2020.
Marial was with two friends in a garage at an apartment complex in south Fargo during the shooting.
The two friends were not injured.
A cooperating defendant told investigators that Brooks organized the shooting and was the driver of the vehicle.
Multiple bullets were recovered from the scene.
A sentencing date has not been set.