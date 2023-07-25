Search continues for West Fargo woman last seen July 11

West Fargo Police and concerned family members are asking your help finding a woman who's been missing for two weeks

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fifty-year-old Jonett Wanner was last seen finishing her work July 11th at 2:30 p.m.

Police say she has access to a 2017 grey Nissan Rogue with North Dakota plates that reads 2-6-1 A-Z-Y.

Authorities say she does not have her cell phone on her and may be traveling with her dog.

It’s been an exhausting two weeks for her family, who have been traveling to areas Jonett would frequent.

“She used to have a lake cabin on Leaf Lake. So, trying to go to that area as well, thinking there. She used to travel with her daughter to the Duluth area as well as to the Sauk Lake area. And to the west, originally, we’re from the Wishek area, Wishek-Napoleon area, So, you have people out there passing flyers, looking for the vehicles,” says Jonett’s sister-in-law, Audrey Aberle.

Loved ones are going on social media to spread the word and are leaving flyers across the region to try and bring Jonett home safely.

“We have looked around parking lots. We’ve been traveling a lot trying to find and locate her cars, especially to places that she would go with her daughter. We’ve been doing a lot of traveling these days,” said Joenelle Bachman, Jonett’s twin sister.

Her disappearance remains a mystery as her family can’t even find a way to track her down.

“She hasn’t used any of her credit cards or any of her cash that she has. So, there’s no place to search, to even start,” said Jonett’s brother, Jeff Aberle.

West Fargo Police say there are no new updates and the department is “doing everything possible to locate Jonett.”

“I’m thinking it’s probably because we don’t really have a lead of where she might be and where we can search is basically what they’re saying to us. We don’t have a direction of where she might be or anything. That’s why we really need people to help us out if they spot anything or see anything. Just let us know so we can go search that area,” Joenelle Bachman said.

Her family says if she goes on vacation, she’s always been good to tell them where and when.

If you see Jonett or know of her whereabouts, contact West Fargo Police.