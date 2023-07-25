West Fargo Daycare Provider Pleads Not Guilty to 9 Counts Against Her

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A West Fargo in-home daycare provider enters not guilty pleas to all nine counts of child neglect and abuse.

42-year-old Miranda Sorlie entered the pleas on Friday in Cass County District Court.

Sorlie is accused of neglecting four children under her care between January 2020 and last May.

According to court documents, a one-year-old boy was taken to a Fargo hospital with bruises on his ear, head, arms, and feet.

Sorlie suggested they could be self-inflicted.

Another family reported that their daughter’s diaper had not been changed, and there was bruising on her neck and cheek.

Her next court date is set for late August.