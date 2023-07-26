Battling the extreme heat in the F-M metro

The highs across much of the F-M metro reached 97 degrees Wednesday.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The oppressive heat hitting our region has people looking for ways to stay hydrated.

Some nonprofits, like The Salvation Army in downtown Fargo, have set times for people to come in, enjoy some food and a refreshing, cool beverage.

“People come in the morning from 8 a.m. to 12:30. So, we provide services like breakfast and lunch and we also provide a shower if they need it. Most people who come here are homeless. So, they’re looking for help, to cool down, somewhere to sit and watch TV,” said Sayon Turay, the Social Services Manager at The Salvation Army.

According to a recent study from the scientific journal, ‘Circulation’, heart attack risks increase during extremely hot and polluted days.

“When weather is hot, particularly over 90 degrees, it’s hard on the body overall. I suppose it’s worse for older individuals, people over 70 years of age. It’s hardest on the brain, kidney and heart. Why that is is because during the hot weather our bodies relax, and skin vessels open up. Essentially, people feel dizzy and tired, fatigued. This is probably further augmented with humidity,” says Dr. Charles Canver, a cardiothoracic surgeon at Essentia Health.

Researchers found that around 3% of 200,000 heart attack deaths could have been caused by the combination of heat waves and poor air quality that puts extra stress on the heart, doubling the risk for a heart attack.

It didn’t stop some from embracing the heat in their weekly yoga session.

“The fact that we put breath to movement really helps regulate your heart rate, your breathing and making sure that your body is doing what it’s supposed to be doing,” says Samantha Isane, a teacher at Mojo Fit Studios.

“It’s a very resilient organ. Probably the best one in the body. But, we shouldn’t make the work of the heart harder than it is already.”

Dr. Canver says to always drink your water before stepping out the door, even if it’s only one cup.