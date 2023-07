“Swing Fore Support” To Help Officers at Suite Shots

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Here is another way you can support the Fargo Police Department.

Suite Shots in Fargo is hosting “Swing Fore Support” on Thursday from 10 am until 11 pm.

Fifty-percent of game play all day will be donated to the Leadership Care Fund.

That fund helps officers through medical emergencies and life-changing events.

You can find more information on the Suite Shots Facebook page and website.