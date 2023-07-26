‘Wallin will forever be my hero’: Celebration of Life held for fallen Fargo officer

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Thousand of people gathered at Scheels Arena in Fargo to honor fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin, including members of his family.

“We can’t fix character. If it’s not already steadfastly in the person. And Jake had impeccable character.” said Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski.

Making statements during the ceremony were Officers Dotas and Hawes, who were critically injured after they were ambushed on 25th Street South.

“Jake was an honorable person, in everything that he did,” said Fargo Officer Tyler Hawes. “He loved with honor, he fought with honor, he gave a speeding ticket with honor. Whatever we did that day both personally and professionally, he did it in an honorable way that should be respected and should be respected as long as his memory continues.”

“I think the biggest takeaway that I’m going to take from Jake is that, that’s all it takes sometimes to connect with people,” said Fargo Officer Andrew Dotas. “It doesn’t need to be a long drawn out conversation but sometimes it’s just cracking a little joke.”

Some reminisced about their fond memories of him. While others are still saddened over the tragic events on July 14. As they look to continue honoring Wallin’s legacy.

“Jake Wallin will forever be my hero, thank you.” said Officer Hawes.

Jeff Wallin, Jake’s dad, took to the stage to speak about his son.

“To others, he was Officer Jake Wallin, or Sergant Wallin, but to us, he will always be just Jake.” said Wallin.

Governor Doug Burgum was there and spoke during the event.