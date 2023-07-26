Water pipe replacement in some areas could cause rusty water in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Some people in Moorhead are concerned about rusty water coming out of their faucets but Public Service says not to worry.

The city is replacing water mains in some construction areas.

It affects those living near 14th St. S. between 20th and 24th Ave.

Other projects are by 11th St. S. between 2nd and 6th Ave. and near 1st St. between 6th and 12th Ave.

You should keep cold tap water running for a few minutes from a bathroom faucet or outside spigot if you see discoloration in your water.

“It may take several minutes for the water to clear up. If that hasn’t taken care of the problem, wait a couple hours before calling but they can always call Moorhead Public Service and we’ll send out a field staff member to look into it more and help out,” said Jake Long from Moorhead Public Service.

These projects are typical during construction season and during hydrant flushing season in the fall.