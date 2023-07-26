West Acres Mall Announces Lush is Coming This Fall

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new store called Lush is coming to West Acres Mall in Fargo this fall.

The company carries a wide variety of handmade cosmetics.

In a social media release from the mall, they say Lush focuses on creating innovative products and using fresh, ethically-sourced ingredients.

The store will be located between Pretzelmaker and Orange Julius and is set to open later this fall.

West Acres staff also teasing that they have two more store announcements coming soon.