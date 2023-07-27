Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Grand Forks? Jonas Brothers Heading To Alerus Center

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Jonas Brothers are expanding their tour to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Grand Forks?

The tour will make a stop at Alerus Center on Friday, November 17th.

The talented musical brothers also have stops planned at the Minnesota State Fair, Winnipeg and St. Paul later in the fall.

Fans will have to register for a shot at tickets through the Verified Fan presale at Ticketmaster.com now through July 31.

Those selected will receive an access code to participate in the presale Thursday, August 3.

General onsale begins August 4 at 10 a.m.