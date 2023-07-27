Georgia woman explores Norwegian roots in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – It’s Lag Stevne time here in Fargo, as Norwegian descendants gathered to reconnect with their heritage. Kim Donaldson is an author from Georgia who made the trip to town.

She’s promoting her book on Magnus and Gina, which is about her ancestors from 1800s that made their way from Norway to North Dakota.

“I wrote a message to them in Norwegian that I would see them in heaven.” said Donaldson.

This event has brought together many people of Norwegian descent to showcase their culture, heritage and roots, which includes genealogy. Terje Olsen, who flew from Norway to be here, helped Donaldson research for her book. He’s been helping people with genealogy for over 50 years.

“As a lady told me back in time. It’s the same to be as addicted to something, started doing genealogy. And I can prove that.” said Olsen.

Donaldson said her grandmother helped keep the memories and stories of ancestors alive.

“I’m incredibly blessed that I had a grandmother that was a genealogist and history buff,” said Donaldson. “She included me from a very, young age. From sitting in her kitchen drawing family trees on line, notebook paper to detailing her life with her grandparents out on the North Dakota prairie. It’s always been in my heart.”

The event will continue through July 31 at the Holiday Inn in Fargo.