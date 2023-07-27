New charges filed against driver in fatal golf cart crash

Erin Brousseau

FARGO (KVRR) – Charges have been upgraded against a woman who was arrested following a golf cart crash in Mapleton that led to the death of a Fargo woman.

Assistant Cass County States Attorney Robert Vallie says 43-year-old Erin Brousseau is charged with criminal vehicular homicide.

Thirty-seven-year-old Ashley Tangedal was injured after she was thrown from the golf cart. Tangedal was taken by air ambulance to Sanford in Fargo, where she died a few days following the July 15 crash.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Brousseau was making a turn from Sunset Drive onto Sunrise Drive when Tangedal was thrown onto the street.

Brousseau was originally arrested for criminal vehicular injury.