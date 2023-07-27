Pet Connection: Meet Wylie

Wylie has an infectious energy and loves to be around people. He joins us for this week's Pet Connection from 4 Luv of Dog Rescue.

We call him Smiley Wylie around here.

Wylie is a 5-year-old Labrador Retriever Mix. He’s a big boy at nearly 90 pounds. He wants to hang out with people, go out and play with the tennis ball, then zonk out once he’s back home.

He is in a foster home right now with children and gets along very well with them.

He’s not the biggest fan of other dogs, though. He can get used to other dogs after a while, but always prefers people to pooches.

If Wylie is the dog for you, click here to learn more about him.