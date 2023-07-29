12th annual Ride to Fight Suicide aims to open dialogue on mental health

It's that time of year with the sun out and roads clear for many to rev up their engines and ride to remember lost loved ones.

HORACE, N.D. (KVRR) — Leaders from the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention are raising funds towards mental health awareness in its 12th annual ride featuring nearly 100 riders.

“The Ride to Fight Suicide is a very upbeat event. Not to say that we haven’t shed tears because we have shed tears. We really try to shine the light on the celebration of life and supporting one another,” says AFSP volunteer Catrina Gullickson.

You don’t even have to be on a motorcycle to participate. Organizers say any vehicle will do.

All taking part in the ride are doing it for someone they lost.

“I am riding for my daughter who died by suicide eleven years ago. You know, I had heard about suicide a lot, but until it actually sneaks up and hits your family, it’s a different feeling. When my daughter passed away, I wanted to do something where I could help other people. By coming together, as a whole community, we can support one another,” Gullickson said.

The 150 miles ride began in Horace then made its way to Abercrombie, crossing into the Minnesota side at Pelican Rapids, Audubon, Downer.

They wrapped up at the American Legion in Moorhead.

The ride of remembrance will never erase the pain, but it could be a steppingstone towards spreading the right message.

“The pain will never go away. Whether it’s a friend, a family member, an acquaintance, those pains of losing somebody by suicide will never go away. We do support one another. We can grow from the experience, but we can also talk about mental illness and how we can help people open up about it. Try and reduce the stigma that there is nothing wrong with talking about a mental illness,” said Gullickson.

They also had multiple raffles so riders could win some extra cash.

All of the money raised goes to the AFSP’s North Dakota chapter.

If you are experiencing difficult thoughts, dial 9-8-8.