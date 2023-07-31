Active Shooter Response Training Planned at Probstfield Elementary in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Law enforcement in Moorhead will be doing active shooter response training on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The training will be held at Probstfield Elementary School and include members of the police, fire and sheriff’s departments along with Sanford Medical.

People will see multiple first responder vehicles at the school from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day and will hear simulated gunfire in the building and on campus.

There may be road closures around the school.