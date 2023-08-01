Examining the factors behind the lack of severe weather locally

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you have noticed fewer severe storms this summer, you are right.

As of Tuesday morning, The National Weather Service has issued one hundred thirteen severe thunderstorm warnings and fifteen tornado warnings.

This number is not quite as low as the seventy-two severe weather warnings issued in 2009, but still below average.

The reason behind the quiet summer lies in the stubborn ridge over the Southern United States, which has altered our weather pattern.

“With that amplified ridge, it cuts off that moisture content that we can see, so, we get these weaker clipper systems that kind of translate across the Upper Midwest or down from Canada. So, we don’t get a lot of instability, or we don’t get a lot of shear in the environment to really sustain these thunderstorms and develop them.” says Jacob Spender, Meteorologist, NWS Grand Forks

After a long and costly winter, where the MnDOT spent a record 174 million dollars, many are hoping for some calmer weather.

Fortunately, the effects from El Niño will help to provide for milder conditions this upcoming winter.

“The Climate Prediction Center actually has sent out their analysis of El Niño amplifying for this winter, we are looking at a warmer than average for the Northern Plains and then we are looking for a slightly below average in terms of our precipitation.” says Spender