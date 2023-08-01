Glyndon Police Chief Vogel takes home “Night to Unite” burger crown

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — As is tradition, police chiefs and sheriffs across our region competed for bragging rights to see who can cook the best burger.

It’s part of the 18th annual Night to Unite celebration that goes on the first Tuesday of every August.

Nine contestants, but only one can take home gold.

“There’s a lot of secret recipes in this one. I can’t give it up because there’s more competition coming up for years to come. I’d like to thank the local businesses because they get just as competitive as we are. They were excited to hear about the burger cook-off. It’s about a month of planning. So, lot of good cooks, tough competition,” says Glyndon Police Chief Justin Vogel.

It’s not a usual tone during the 18th annual Chiefs and Sheriffs Burger Cook-Off off more than two weeks after Fargo Police officer Jake Wallin was shot and killed on duty. The cooks will tell you the camaraderie among law enforcement is what makes this year special.

“It makes you feel good to live and work in this community because of the support that we get from our community towards law enforcement. It’s not like that everywhere. We’ve spent several years trying to build that up. When something like what happened over in Fargo, that tragic event over in Fargo, everybody comes out. Everybody comes out to show their support to us and we can’t thank them enough,” said Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting.

“We got a great community behind us, and it shows on ‘Night to Unite’. Having the community come out in our cities just to support. You drive around Fargo, Moorhead, Dilworth, Glyndon, West Fargo, you can see the blue lights that everybody has at their houses. All the support is incredible. It’s really amazing to live where we live,” Vogel said.

West Fargo Assistant Police Chief Pete Nielsen was the runner-up while Moorhead Police Chief Shannon Monroe placed third.