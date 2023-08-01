Grill for Paws BBQ raises money for Homeward Animal Shelter for Dogust

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Happy Dogust! It’s a universal birthday for shelter dogs around the globe and a Fargo Bank is throwing a party.

Capital Credit Union teams up with Homeward Animal Shelter for the “Grill for Paws BBQ Lunch”.

It’s to raise money for the shelter and get people thinking about adopting dogs or cats.

Everyone had a chance to grab some hot dogs, burgers, drinks and meet the sweetest furry friends you could ask for.

“We’re just trying to spread awareness for the kitties, the puppies and the animals at Homeward Animal Shelter. It’s as much about raising awareness and knowledge of these animals that are up for adoption as it is about fundraising money and supplies. Anyone who came today could donate money or supplies. The animal shelter, of course, is in need of all of that,” said Jillian Lagasse, the Chief Marketing Officer at Capital Credit Union.

The event raised $1,500 for Homeward Animal Shelter.