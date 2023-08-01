Officer Training Planned This Week at Harwood Elementary School

HARWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — Harwood Elementary School will be the site of a training exercise by Lake Region State College Peace Officer Academy.

It is set for 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

People in the area can expect to see several officers and Peace Officer Academy students carrying firearms, but there will be no live rounds used.

There will also be several law enforcement vehicles in the area with activated emergency lights.

There is no safety concern to the public or surrounding area.