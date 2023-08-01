Trump indicted again, accused of attempting to overturn 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) – Former President Donald Trump has been charged by the Justice Department for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The indictment focuses on alleged schemes by Trump and his allies to subvert the transfer of power and keep him in office despite his loss to Joe Biden.

It’s the third criminal case brought against the former president as he seeks to reclaim the White House.

The criminal case comes as Trump leads the field of Republicans seeking their party’s 2024 presidential nomination. It centers on the turbulent two months between Trump’s November 2020 election loss and the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. Trump denies doing anything wrong.

Shortly before the indictment was unsealed, Trump accused Smith’s team of trying to interfere with the election with what he called “yet another Fake Indictment.”

“Why didn’t they do this 2.5 years ago? Why did they wait so long?” he asked on his Truth Social site. “Because they wanted to put it right in the middle of my campaign. Prosecutorial Misconduct!”