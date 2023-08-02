LIVE: Local Massage Therapist Wins Bronze At American Massage Championship

An award-winning massage therapist is working to grow the practice in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – An award-winning massage therapist is working to grow the practice in North Dakota.

Jessica Irelan of West Fargo won the bronze medal in the Sports Massage category at the 2nd American Massage Championships last month.

She will be the director for the first ever North Dakota Massage Championship set for 2024.

Irelan has been a professional massage therapist for 27 years, including 20 in North Dakota.

She’s seen the industry grow since then. She says back then, only one in seven people got massages. Now it’s one in four people.

She adds, “My whole life I have been passionate about massage. I have been trying to make it more streamlined and have the awareness of what it does for people.”

Irelan is also a massage therapy instructor at Josef's School of Hair Skin in Body. Her next massage therapy program starts September 11th.