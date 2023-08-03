Bison Football Begins Fall Practice

THE BISON ARE LESS THAN A MONTH AWAY FROM WEEK 1.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

Thursday morning, the Bison began fall practice which signals football season is right around the corner. The bison arrived to the Nodak insurance football performance complex to begin their road to returning to championship form. The day marks less than a month until week 1 kickoff down in Minneapolis vs Eastern Washington. Head Coach Matt Entz is glad to be back to practice but is very aware its just day one and the team has a lot of time to improve.

“You know, it’s fun to be back out here,” said Coach Entz. “I can tell by the energy [and] the excitement, even last night in our initial report meetings, there was a buzz. I enjoy that. I think our kids enjoy being back. You saw a lot of first year guys with their eyes wide open… heads were probably spinning a little bit. The best way to get experience is by doing things and so it was good practice for the young guys.

The Bison look to wash the sour taste of the last seasons championship defeat out of their mouths. The veterans returning this season are coming in with a chip on their shoulder.

“I think our entire team in general has a whole chip on their shoulder just after you know what happened last year,” said senior Cornerback Jayden Price. “Defensively, we want to be a top five if not number one defense in the nation every year. Obviously we didn’t make that mark last year. So, there’s a little bit of a chip on our shoulder and we know we got to go out and prove something this year.”

Senior Wide Receiver Zach Mathis is ready to lead the younger players by example.

“I’ve honestly enjoyed being the leader to those young guys,” said Mathis. “Trying to replicate something similar this season. Honestly, I want to be better and this whole group has gotten better. So, we’re excited.

The Bison will be playing the first college football game ever at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis –the home of the Minnesota Vikings. Game is September 2 against Eastern Washington.

2:30 p.m. kickoff time.