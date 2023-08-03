Fargo 12U All-Stars Prepare for LLWS Push

THE FARGO 12U ALL-STARS BEGIN THE MIDWEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT FRIDAY MORNING.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) —

This week, the 12U All-Stars of Fargo, North Dakota will play for a birth in the Little League World Series.

“We did goals when we made this team,” said Head Coach Chad Hanson. “That’s what they want to do as their goal is to make it to the Regionals which they’ve done. And some of them put trying to get to Williamsport too, so it’s kind of up to them.”

Making it to Williamsport would be a dream come true for these 12-year-olds.

“I watch it every year,” said middle infielder Will Korbl. “We would all love it and that is everyone’s dream here so, it would mean a lot to us.”

“That would be a dream come true because seeing all the things that you get at the little league world series,” said Catcher and Pitcher Jackson Molden. “Gloves, bats, bags…stuff like that. That’d be really cool.”

North Dakota has come close in the Midwest Regionals in the past. Coach Hanson knows it better anyone.

“In 2018 they actually made it to the championship game,” said Hanson. “2019 they were a game away from the semifinals, and I actually was there with my older kid, so that was fun. It’s gonna be unbelievable if these kids get to be on the regular ESPN and we’re looking forward to it.”

Traveling to Whitestown, Indiana, the team will be able to build their relationship with each other… a relationship that is already strong.

“The relationship has been great,” said Hanson. “I mean, they’re all like little brothers. They played on three different league teams throughout the year, and then we just kind of came together. So, that’s been fun too. So, they can be leaders on their teams and have fun and get to know different kids too.”

“We all get along,” said Molden. “We all like hang out team parties all the time.”

“We all play multiple sports together,” said middle infielder Mason Kirchner. “Most of us do at least and we’re all we’re always around each other.”

One the best traditions at the little league World Series is the player introductions, and a few of them have been practicing for their moment.

The team opens their Little league World Series push Friday morning vs. Kansas at 9 A.M.