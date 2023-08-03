LIVE: These Aren’t Your Grandma’s Needles; Festival Embraces Funky Side Of Fiber Arts

This weekend's free Fiber Arts Festival shows off the wild side of creature comforts

This isn’t your grandma’s knitting.

You can learn about the entire process from taking materials from animals or plants to the finished product.

You can buy fur and yarn from things as varied as camels, rabbits and bamboo.

There are free classes and demonstrations , including from an expert Viking textiles.

That’s just the tip of the fiber-covered iceberg.

Festival Volunteer Coordinator Virginia Dambach says, “You have got to see some of the stuff to believe it. It is not like the stuff that grandma made. Some of it might use the same techniques, but the motifs are different. You have people embroidering Star Wars ships. You have people embroidering little teeny emojis.”

The Fiber Arts Festival runs Saturday from 9 to 5 and Sunday from 10 to 3 at the Butler Building at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds. Click here for more info.