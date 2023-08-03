White Earth Nation begins adult use cannabis sales in Mahnomen

MAHNOMEN, Minn. (KVRR) — White Earth Nation opens its recreational cannabis dispensary for adults 21 years and older.

This comes after the legalization of recreational marijuana in Minnesota on Tuesday.

The dispensary grows its own plants and is currently offering buds and pre-rolled joints.

During the opening, there was a line out the door of people traveling from all over to check out the newly opened dispensary and to get their hands on legal pot.

“Of course we’re one of the few coming out of the gates and I think it’s important that our nation, you know, we get out ahead, and we catch up to the other two growers that have been in Minnesota for a few years now,” said Michael Fairbanks, White Earth Nation Chairman.

It is open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Many customers said, “it’s about time.”

Red Lake Nation also began selling recreational marijuana this week.