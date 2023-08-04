Fire Displaces Apartment Building Residents In Grand Forks

Firefighters responded around 10:40 Thursday night to the 3700 block of Berkely Dr.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – A fire forced people out of their homes in an apartment building in Grand Forks overnight.

The apartment building has 8 units on two floors.

They found a fire in the kitchen of an upstairs apartment.

Only that apartment has fire damage, but the entire building has smoke damage.

The fire department says the fire started due to unattended cooking.

Everyone in the apartment is displaced. University of North Dakota Housing is helping with accommodations.

There were no injuries.