Fargo’s Chick-fil-A announces temporary closure

If you're a Chick-fil-A fan, you better get your fill of sandwiches and nuggets soon.

The fast-food restaurant will soon be closing its doors in Fargo for a remodel.

According to its Facebook page, the West Acres location will close on August 28th.

The closure is expected to last four weeks.

The owner Kimberly Flamm responded to comments reassuring they will be keeping the kids’ play space and also hinted at a second location.