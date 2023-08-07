Fargo’s Preliminary 2024 $120 Million Budget Moves Ahead on a 4-1 Vote

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo City Commission votes to approve the mayor’s 2024 preliminary $120 million budget, but the vote was not unanimous.

Commissioners say they are hearing a lot of response to the proposals for a two-mill property tax increase and to raise franchise fees for public utilities.

In the past, the fees were 2% and that will be raised to 4%.

Commissioner Dave Piepkorn says it puts a bigger burden on low income individuals.

He does support the mill increase to help pay for additional police and fire personnel and equipment.

But Piepkorn wants budget cuts and was the lone vote against approving the preliminary budget.

“If we keep the mills level and eliminate the utility tax, I would support that. And actually doing some reduction in spending, that’s what I’m looking forward to. Thank you Mr. Chairman,” said Piepkorn.

Commissioner John Strand also supports the mill increase saying, “I think it’s our responsibility to deliver to the people what we owe them and that’s a commitment to safety.”

The proposed budget is 7.5% higher than the 2023 budget.

A public hearing is set for Monday, September 18 at 5:15 p.m. at Fargo City Hall.