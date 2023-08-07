Gov. Burgum Visits N.D. National Guard Soldiers in Texas





EAGLE PASS, TEXAS (KVRR/CNN) — Gov. Doug Burgum, a Republican presidential candidate, is back in Texas to visit North Dakota National Guard soldiers helping secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

The governor appearing on CNN from Eagle Pass, Texas.

“I’m down here sharing my gratitude with the two North Dakota National Guard troops that are down here, one aviation and one engineering group, down here helping to secure the border doing the job that is actually the federal government’s job which is securing the border,” said Burgum.

He says he saw just how valuable the 188th Engineer Company is to these operations, and he’s looking forward to seeing the 1st Battalion, 112th Aviation Regiment in action tomorrow.

He also got a briefing from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.