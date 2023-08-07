Minnesota Law Now Requires Officers To Carry Naloxone

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Police officers in Moorhead must now carry Naloxone while on duty.

It is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an overdose from heroin, fentanyl and prescription opioid medications.

A new state law went into effect on August 1st that requires all on-duty police in Minnesota to carry two doses of Naloxone, also known as Narcan, and be trained on using it.

It earned bipartisan support during this year’s legislative session.

Last year, Moorhead police responded to 36 drug overdoses, six were fatal.

The department said 72 percent of the overdoses, including two fatal ones, likely involved fentanyl.