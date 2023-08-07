VIDEO: Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes Released From The Hospital

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Officer Tyler Hawes has been released from the hospital.

Fargo Police Department putting out video of the joyful moment Hawes got up out of a wheelchair and made his way out of Sanford Medical Center Monday.

His release comes just days after fellow Officer Andrew Dotas was released from Sanford Medical Center.

Both men were wounded during an ambush on officers during a routine traffic stop in Fargo on July 14.

Officer Jake Wallin was killed while Officers Dotas and Hawes and an innocent bystander were injured.

The suspect was shot and killed by Officer Zach Robinson.

Fargo Police asked media to refrain from coming on-site to cover his release and said no interviews will be done.