Gov. Burgum Grants Request to Address Teacher Shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum has granted a request from the North Dakota Education Standards and Practices Board to declare a teacher crisis.

It will allow school districts flexibility to temporarily allow expanded use of student teachers to help address the state’s teacher shortage.

North Dakota Unite, the teachers union, has opposed the move.

Burgum says of 167 public school districts in the state, more than 75 have all teaching positions filled.

He also announced the formation of a task force to address challenges in recruiting and retaining teachers.