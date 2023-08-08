Gov. Doug Burgum Spends 2nd Day at U.S.-Mexico Border To Check On N.D. Soldiers

NEAR THE RIO GRANDE, TEXAS (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum is spending a second day checking in on our troops helping secure the border in Texas.

He is joined by North Dakota National Guard’s adjutant general, Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann.

Burgum says he is there to thank them for supporting efforts by state and federal officials to secure the border, stop illegal immigration and drug and human trafficking.

Around 100 members of the Wahpeton-based 188th began a 30-day mission last week in support of Operation Lone Star.

The 1-112th aviation unit out of Bismarck has 125 members deployed on federal status in support of U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“National security includes border security. Biden Administration not getting that job done and so again Gov. Abbott from Texas reached out to other Republican governors, North Dakota one of 13 Republican states that’s sending troops down here to help support the border mission,” said Burgum.

North Dakota National Guard units have provided support at the southern border during more than 10 deployments since 2006.