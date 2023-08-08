New public, transparency dashboard for West Fargo Fire Department

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A new dashboard is being implemented by West Fargo Fire Department for more transparency.

It will show the public information on the fire department, their responses to fires, inspections and other matters. Chief Dan Fuller said this type of dashboard is used internally to help with improvement, and now it’s being shared with everyone.

“The growth that we’ve had and the way we’re trying to meet our service demands,” said Fuller. “It’s incredibly important for the public to have a place to go to look and see what we’re actually doing.”

Fuller said this is also a tool to show the public what the department does.

“It is budget season and I am asking for additional revenue next year,” said Fuller. “When you look at the fire department budget, we’ve gone from under a million dollars in 2015 to now looking at 7 million dollars next year. All that money is being expended on the fire department.”

The transparency dashboard can be found here: https://fire-transparency-westfargo.hub.arcgis.com/