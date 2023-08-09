Red River Valley SWAT Team Training Thursday in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Red River Valley SWAT Team will be in action Thursday night in West Fargo for a training exercise.

It’ll be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. near the 500 block of 1st Avenue Northwest.

People in that area will see SWAT Team members and other officers carrying firearms with no live rounds.

They’ll also hear yelling and loud noises.

Several SWAT vehicles will be in the area with activated emergency lights.

Authorities say the training is closed to the public and media.