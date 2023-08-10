Cavalier, North Dakota man sentenced to federal prison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Cavalier man is sentenced to 29 years in prison for possession of child pornography and failure to register as a sex offender.

Thirty-five-year-old Cody O’Hara was discovered living at his girlfriend’s home in Moorhead after he wasn’t found at his registered address in Fargo.

When authorties examined his cellphone, they found nearly 500 images and videos of child pornography.

One of the children in the images was a child in Minnesota, whom O’Hara was sexually abusing.

He was previously convicted in 2012 and was sentenced to six and a half years.