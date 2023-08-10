MSUM faculty members gather for an informational picket

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — About fifty MSUM faculty members gathered for an informational picket over the contract battle between Teamsters Local 320 and the Minnesota State University system.

Administrative faculty from admissions, athletics, and international studies showed up to picket.

The employees who marched either took vacation or a lunch break for it.

Event coordinators say the main goal is to help increase wages.

“We do have many members on our campus and across the state that are living paycheck to paycheck. In fact, over 50% have actually taken a second job or a side hustle just to make ends meet.” says Andrea Scott, Head Athletic Trainer, Dragon Athletics

Negotiators from the state and the union will try to reach an agreement on August 14th and 15th.