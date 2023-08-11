Fargo 12-U All-Stars Make History Becoming First ND team to Reach the LLWS

SEVEN STATES HAVE NOT MADE THE LLWS IN WILLIAMSPORT, PA... TODAY, THAT NUMBER IS SIX.

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (KVRR) – The Fargo 12-U All-Stars make history Friday. With the 9-7 victory over Sioux Falls, SD, ND will represent the Midwest in the Little League World Series for the first time ever.

The Fargo based team dominated the first the first two games of the tournament before falling to South Dakota in the semifinals. In the double elimination tournament, North Dakota defeated Iowa in the losers bracket on Thursday. The win set up a rematch versus South Dakota on Friday. This time, North Dakota prevailed and made history.

Entering the tournament, seven states had not been represented at the LLWS. Fargo’s All-Star team makes that number -six- now.

The team will begin their quest at a championship in Williamsport, PA on Friday 8/18. They will play the winner of the Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic game on 8/16.