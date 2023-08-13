Dogs enjoy patio party at Drekker

FARGO, ND (KVRR) – Despite the dreary weather, the Drekker Brewing Company was full of dogs for the Doggy Patio Party. This was a great way for dogs to get treats, photos and grooming done.

“We’re all about hosting community events here. Whether it’s for people or dogs. We’re celebrating all of our Fargo-Moorhead dogs.” said Carly Montplaisir, the event director at Drekker.

The brewing company has been busy this year with events and the opening of Brewhalla. They now prepare for Drekkerfest on September 15-16.